The New York Jets have released wide receiver Quincy Enunwa ahead of the 2020 campaign, concluding an injury-plagued tenure.

Written by Danny Small and Ryan Honey

With the 2020 NFL regular season (hopefully) around the corner, the New York Jets have parted ways with one of their veteran receivers.

On Monday, the organization made the decision to release wideout Quincy Enunwa. This move comes after the 28-year-old played in just one matchup during the 2019 season due to a significant neck injury. He additionally missed the entire 2017 campaign when he was diagnosed with bulging discs in his neck.

Enunwa was to sit out the entirety of the upcoming season, and thus, the Jets placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list back in May. It’s unclear what’s realistically next for him in his career or if he’ll even step on a football field again.

Throughout his six-year tenure with the team, Enunwa played in just 41 out of a possible 96 regular-season matchups, notching 119 receptions for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns in the midst of that span.

With Enunwa now out of Florham Park and Robby Anderson down in Carolina, the Jets receiver room will encompass the likes of Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, and rookie Denzel Mims. It’s a unit that’ll look to step up and provide the assistance needed for third-year quarterback Sam Darnold to succeed.

The former USC Trojan has yet to convince the majority of fans that he’s the concrete solution at the quarterback position. He missed a trio of games in each of his first two seasons in the league, and when he’s been on the field, he’s completed around 60% of his throws with 36 touchdowns and 28 picks.