The New York Giants and Nick Gates are in agreement on a two-year contract extension that will keep the versatile lineman in the fold.

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman once again showed his commitment to the offensive line on Saturday, by signing offensive lineman Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension that could pay him as much as $10.3 million.

The Giants are extending OL Nick Gates, as @MikeGarafolo notes. Two years, $6.8M, max $10.3M. Gates has legit shot to start at center or right tackle this season and gets a $1.5M signing bonus, per sources. Was scheduled to make $660K this year. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 1, 2020

“We have faith in Nick Gates…Last year he made a lot of progress. We are excited about him,” Gettleman said.

Gettleman has made the offensive line a priority this season and that should give fans some hope for the future. Gates joined the Giants as a rookie free agent in 2018 and spent that entire season on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in the preseason.

The 6-foot-6, 318-pound Gates is perhaps the Giants’ most versatile offensive lineman. He started games at right guard and right tackle last season after starting in 25 consecutive games at left tackle for Nebraska.

Nobody knows for certain which position Gates will play this season. There are rumors that he could be among the guys competing for the starting center position. Additionally, with Nate Solder opting out, he’s a possible option for the Giants on the outsides given his experience at left and right tackle.

One thing is for certain though—Gates will be a valuable part of Big Blue’s offensive line for the foreseeable future. No matter where he ends up fitting in on this line, he’s going to be an integral part in protecting Daniel Jones and opening up running lanes for Saquon Barkley.