The legendary New York Giants head coach was involved in a recent biking accident that left him with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Not so great news involving Tom Coughlin has officially come to light.

This past weekend, the former New York Giants head coach and Jaguars executive vice president of football operations found himself in a biking accident in Jacksonville, Florida. The outcome left him with four fractured ribs and a punctured lung, according to Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Coughlin additionally required stitches in his head.

The 73-year-old was hospitalized for a night but is currently recovering.

Coughlin stated to ESPN that another male biker “comes out of nowhere and clips the front of my bike.” He will now undergo a four-to-six-week recovery period, as per the doctors at Baptist Health emergency room.

Coughlin’s tenure in East Rutherford concluded after a six-win 2015 season, the team’s fourth straight year without a postseason appearance (at the time).

After 12 seasons with the Giants, a tenure that encompassed a number of below-average campaigns but two miraculous Super Bowl runs, Coughlin was a senior advisor to football operations for the National Football League in 2016. He then returned back to the Jaguars, an organization in which he head coached from 1995-2002. Coughlin served in his executive role for Jacksonville from 2017 up until his firing in December 2019.

Across his 20-year tenure as an NFL head coach, Coughlin conjured up 170 total wins to 150 total defeats, having reached the playoffs nine times (five times in New York).