Running back Saquon Barkley was the lone New York Giant to make the NFL’s Top 100 list, which was voted by the players. His peers ultimately selected him as the 31st-best player in the league.

This is 15 spots lower than where Barkley placed last year, when he was voted the 16th-best player. A major reason why he fell in the rankings was due to a high ankle sprain suffered in the Giants’ 32-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This specific setback would cost him three games and hamper him for much of the season.

Even though he wasn’t 100% for most of the 2019 campaign, Barkley still proved he’s one of the most dynamic players in the league. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and finished the season with 1,003 yards on the ground with six rushing touchdowns. He also had 52 receptions for 438 yards and a pair of scores through the air.

His best performance was in the Week 16 game, a matchup in which the Giants ousted Washington 41-35 in overtime. He carried the ball 22 times for 189 yards and a touchdown during that matchup. Saquon additionally caught four balls for 90 yards and a touchdown reception.

With new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett calling plays and being committed to the run game, look for Barkley to be in the top 10 next year on the NFL’s Top 100 list. His 2020 campaign should truly be exciting for all football fans.