It didn’t take long before Bradley McDougald began actively recruiting players to the New York Jets, and he’s starting with Jadeveon Clowney.

Bradley McDougald isn’t even officially a New York Jet yet, but that’s not stopping him from recruiting. McDougald announced on Twitter that he had contacted free agent edge rusher and former teammate Jadeveon Clowney. According to McDougald, Clowney is ready and waiting to become a Jet.

Spoke to my boy @clownejd today, told me to the tell the @nyjets to come get him!! Let’s make it happen 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RDbNZGWUiN — Bradley McDougald (@BabyLead) July 27, 2020

Clowney to the Jets has been a popular rumor all offseason. The Jets have a huge hole at edge rusher and Clowney is one of the best in the NFL. The Jets have a ton of cap space and Clowney is looking for a contract that puts him out of the reach of most teams. Maybe the most important part though, Clowney reportedly wants to play for a big market team.

Despite all the rumors, the Jets haven’t shown any interest. They don’t think Clowney fits their culture. Coaches have noted that Clowney tends to take plays and even whole games off. His close friends don’t believe he’ll keep playing with the same intensity when he gets paid. Maybe the most damning, Clowney’s been called uncoachable.

Joe Douglas just traded a player who had become a headache, so why would he look to add Clowney? Well, Clowney fills a huge hole in the defense.

He’ll help make up for the loss of Adams both in the run and pass game. He’s the premier run-stopper among edge rushers in the NFL. It’s always been his calling card. While Clowney has never been a sack master, he’s always put pressure on the quarterback.

Clowney had only three sacks in 2019, but he had 48 total pressures and 13 quarterback hits. That puts him above the likes of Dante Fowler Jr., sho signed a massive contract with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

There’s no doubt Jadeveon Clowney would make the Jets’ defense better. Is that enough of a reason to persuade Joe Douglas to “come get him” like he says?