The New York Giants are going with a 90-man roster to start training camp, an unusual move ahead of this specific season.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many NFL teams are deciding to carry an 80-man roster to commence the training camp period. Of course, this would make it a little easier for clubs to socially distance while preparing for the upcoming 2020 campaign.

But the New York Giants will apparently not be one of the teams taking that route. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Big Blue will begin training camp with a 90-man roster that they’ll need to shrink down to 80 on or before Aug. 16.

This makes sense for a young team with a first-year head coach that is building. Open competition this summer. Giants must reduce to 80 on or before Aug. 16. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 27, 2020

Group 1 is rookies, first-year players, some or all QBs and select injured players who already reported. Group 2 is vets who report Tuesday. Some or all QBs and select injured players can be designated as well. Once designated, players can not alternate between groups. https://t.co/a52QxBtNhz — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 27, 2020

This will make coronavirus-related protocols a tad more difficult for the Giants, but it’s a move that comes with great reasoning. Joe Judge possesses the type of mentality in which no roster or depth chart spot is guaranteed, and he’ll want to get a good enough look at as many guys as possible ahead of his inaugural head-coaching season.

New York will have veterans report to training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday.

This year’s period prior to the regular season will be significantly unusual, as the preseason will not occur in a move that definitely carries its ups and downs. No exhibition games means the players are more likely to stay safe ahead of the 16-game slate. Nonetheless, there are certain players who need those preseason matchups to show their respective coaching staffs what they can truly bring to the table.