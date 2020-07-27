The New York Giants reached an agreement with their first-round pick Andrew Thomas on a four-year rookie-scale deal.

On Monday the New York Giants and their first-round pick (fourth overall) Andrew Thomas agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed contract. The deal is worth $32.2 million with a $21.1 million signing bonus per source. The deal will be made official on Monday once Thomas takes his physical.

No. 4 overall pick Andrew Thomas agreed to terms on a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $32.2M with a $21.1M signing bonus, per source. The deal is expected to be signed later today after a physical. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 27, 2020

The selection of Thomas was a bit of a surprise, but it makes total sense given his track record at Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Thomas was the only unanimous All-American offensive tackle taken in this year’s draft, and he will be one of the key building blocks in changing the Giants’ culture for years to come.

The only question is which side of the offensive line will he play this season? Thomas spent his last two seasons at Georgia playing left tackle, but Nate Solder has been Big Blue’s left tackle for the last two seasons despite struggling mightily.

The Giants may have Thomas play right tackle as he did his freshman year at Georgia. It will be a smoother transition than trying to convert Solder into a right tackle. We’ll see how this unfolds once the team takes to the practice field.

Whether it’s this year or next year, Thomas will eventually be the one who protects Daniel Jones blindside and be a key member of the Giants for years to come. His development during his rookie year is going to be one of the team’s most compelling storylines.