The New York Jets have reportedly dealt star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the upcoming 2020 season.

Folks, it has happened. The Jamal Adams saga is officially over in East Rutherford, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The New York Jets have sent the stud safety and a 2022 fourth-round selection to the Seattle Seahawks in a trade that provides them with multiple picks (including a pair of first-rounders) along with safety Bradley McDougald.

The trade: Jets send Jamal Adams and 2022 4th round pick to Seattle.

Jets get 2021 1st round pick, 2022 1st round pick, 2021 3rd round pick, safety Bradley McDougald. #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 25, 2020

This move comes after Adams voiced his displeasure with the organization on multiple occasions. One of the latest occurrences included Adams criticizing Jets head coach Adam Gase, stating he doesn’t believe he’s the right man for the role in which he holds.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

Adams requested a trade earlier this offseason amid unhappiness in regards to contract negotiations. He’s entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and is currently set to make a base salary of $825,000 in 2020.

The Jets were actually listening to calls for Adams near last year’s trade deadline, but nothing came to legitimate fruition. Despite that quite literally being in the job description of general manager Joe Douglas, it’s a move that upset the young player.

Adams will now join a defense that struggled mightily last year. In 2019, Seattle finished with an average of 381.6 total yards allowed per game, a mark that put the team at 26th in the league in those regards. The Seahawks additionally finished 27th with 263.9 passing yards allowed per contest. Thus, Adams will surely assist in the development of this unit.