Carr writes, “Engram often flies under the radar because he’s on a struggling Giants team that’s trying to find its offensive identity. But make no mistake: The fourth-year pro is a nightmare matchup in the passing game as a crafty route runner and asset in the run game (much like Ertz). With a full recovery from knee and foot injuries that forced him to miss the second half of last season, Engram is in good position to have a career year as quarterback Daniel Jones continues to develop.”

The Giants decided to pick up the fifth-year option on Engram’s contract this offseason, setting him up to be in New York through 2021. He’ll need to stay on the field and continue to build a rapport with Daniel Jones for Big Blue to be confident in his future though.

New York could employ a strong offensive unit for years to come with the two aforementioned individuals along with Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley, and Darius Slayton. But without Engram on the field, a significant piece is missing and the group’s overall progression hinders.