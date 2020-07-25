David Carr of NFL.com names Evan Engram of the New York Giants the tenth-best tight end in the entire league.
There’s no doubting Evan Engram is one of the more athletic and versatile tight ends in today’s NFL when healthy. Ironically, health is the main issue with the young player, as he’s missed a total of 14 games during the trio of seasons he’s been a part of the league.
The injuries have definitely kept him from reaching his full potential, but apparently, that doesn’t mean he isn’t looked upon as one of the better tight ends the NFL has to offer. Recently, former New York Giants quarterback and current NFL.com analyst David Carr named Engram the league’s tenth-best tight end.
Carr writes, “Engram often flies under the radar because he’s on a struggling Giants team that’s trying to find its offensive identity. But make no mistake: The fourth-year pro is a nightmare matchup in the passing game as a crafty route runner and asset in the run game (much like Ertz). With a full recovery from knee and foot injuries that forced him to miss the second half of last season, Engram is in good position to have a career year as quarterback Daniel Jones continues to develop.”
The Giants decided to pick up the fifth-year option on Engram’s contract this offseason, setting him up to be in New York through 2021. He’ll need to stay on the field and continue to build a rapport with Daniel Jones for Big Blue to be confident in his future though.
New York could employ a strong offensive unit for years to come with the two aforementioned individuals along with Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley, and Darius Slayton. But without Engram on the field, a significant piece is missing and the group’s overall progression hinders.