Big Blue has come to terms with third-round draft pick Matt Peart. The offensive tackle is slated to be with the New York Giants for four years.

The offensive line was the primary focal point for the New York Giants through the first five rounds of this year’s draft. Big Blue used three of their picks during that span to improve Dave Gettleman’s group of “hog mollies,” with the third-round selection becoming UConn’s Matt Peart, a talented tackle but one the ballclub will certainly need to develop.

And with rookies having reported to training camp on Thursday, the Giants and the former Husky came to terms on a contract earlier this week.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants and Peart agreed to a four-year rookie deal. Per Spotrac, the contract is worth nearly $4.5 million with a guaranteed total of over $832,000.

Third-round pick Matt Peart agreed to terms on a four-year deal, per source. Giants rookies, QBs and players coming off injuries are scheduled to report Thursday. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 22, 2020

He won’t be like first-round selection Andrew Thomas, in a sense that Thomas will likely start at the right tackle spot before eventually transitioning over to Daniel Jones’ blindside. Peart will ride the bench to begin his career and learn how to operate within a pro-level offense until the Giants feel comfortable enough to plug him in at right tackle.

Regardless, this Giants offensive line must improve in 2020 and beyond. It was definitely a goal in the midst of this offseason, as this group allowed 47 and 43 sacks respectively in 2018 and 2019.

Not to mention, Big Blue possesses too many young offensive weapons for its O-line to regress. Jones, Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepard could thrive together for years, but won’t if the former-most player is constantly down on the turf.