Early Wednesday morning, CNN reported that New York Jets owner and the United States ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson was under investigation for racist and sexist remarks. Jamal Adams had a quick and decisive response.

We need the RIGHT people at the top. Wrong is wrong! https://t.co/iMpPfHzRV9 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 22, 2020

This isn’t the first time Adams has spoken about racism among the Jets and their fans. A few months ago, Adams liked a tweet calling Jets fans racist, and pointing to it as a reason he wants to leave.

This is a slightly shocking development after the Jets handled the kneeling situation so well. Chris Johnson, Jets CEO and Woody’s younger brother, offered to pay any fines players got from kneeling during the national anthem. That move is what made him such a favorite of the Jets players early on in his tenure as controlling owner.

This report about Woody’s conduct sets that all back. As Jamal said, the right people should be at the top. It wouldn’t be the first time a professional sports owner was forced to sell due to racist remarks.

Former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was forced to sell after tapes of racist remarks were released. Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was involved in a number of cases revolving around racist remarks and sexual harassment that led to his selling of the team.

The NFL is a league made up of 68% African-American players and it’s impossible to have the respect or the players when reports like this come out. It does too much damage to the league and the team.

Woody Johnson’s only saving grace is that his brother has handled race issues incredibly well. It’s possible that Woody Johnson could look to retire and hand the team over to his brother full time. That’s the least he could do if these remarks turn out to be true.