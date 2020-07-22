The New York Giants rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players are the first group traveling to the New York-New Jersey area for camp.

With negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA in regards to certain training camp-related aspects still ongoing, report dates aren’t yet set in stone. Nonetheless, the New York Giants seem to be making progress when it comes to the annual period.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the first group of Giants players traveled to the New York-New Jersey area for camp on Wednesday. This group encompasses the team’s rookies, quarterbacks, along with those who are dealing with injuries.

The first group of #Giants players (rookies, QBs, injured players) is traveling today to NJ/NYC. Testing starts tomorrow. Some of those players are already in the area, too. Bottom line: #Giants are bringing players in as NFL & NFLPA continue to negotiate. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) July 22, 2020

Testing for COVID-19 will begin on Thursday. Earlier this week, the league and its players association came to an agreement that daily testing would be utilized for the first two weeks of training camp. After that period, if the rate of positive tests is below 5%, testing will scale back to every other day. But if the positivity rate is at or above that threshold, daily testing will remain.

Soon enough, the Giants rookies will be working out with the team in an in-person setting for the first time. Amid this lingering tragedy that is the coronavirus pandemic, teams needed to conduct virtual programs after April’s NFL Draft.

Big Blue, just like the rest of the NFL’s 32 ballclubs, will have to endure an unusual period prior to the upcoming regular season. The league is slated to hold zero preseason games this year, another aspect of the 2020 campaign the NFL and NFLPA agreed to this week.