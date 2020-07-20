LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Actress Jennifer Lopez and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez attend the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. New York Mets
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s up-and-down bid to purchase the New York Mets seems to be coming to a close. Only two bidders remain. 

It seems that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s hopes of purchasing the New York Mets have come to an end. The power couple is reportedly ending their star-studded and controversial bid.

Reporting started early on Sunday when Fox Business’ Charles Gasparino reported that J-Rod’s bid was on life support. The couple just doesn’t have the money to compete with Steve Cohen and Harris and Blitzer. However, he wouldn’t close the book on them yet.

Hours later former Huffington Post contributor Laura Goldman reported that J-Rod has dropped out of the bidding completely.

This news doesn’t come as a major surprise. J-Rod’s bid had become a media circus in the past week. Adding former and current professional athletes, calling for a salary cap, and publicly attacking Steve Cohen. It had become too much.

It was clear the bid was on its last legs when J-Rod began to take things public. The process had been mostly private for months, but J-Rod began giving interviews, leaking names joining their bid, and putting out hit pieces in the past week.

When tactics change that drastically it’s clear something has changed. It turns out that J-Rod simply didn’t have the financial backing to keep up with Steve Cohen or Harris and Blitzer.

This isn’t the first time a lack of finances has put an end to J-Rod’s bid. At the beginning of May, J-Rod ended their bid to purchase the Mets due to a lack of financial backing. They would renew efforts three weeks later, but it seems they’ve come up short again.

Only Steve Cohen and Harris and Blitzer remain involved in the bidding. There’s no telling how much longer the bidding will last, but Cohen is the perceived favorite.

