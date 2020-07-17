The feud between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s ownership group and Steve Cohen over the New York Mets continues to grow.

Things are heating up between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s ownership group and Steve Cohen in the past few days. First, it was A-Rod’s call for something similar to a salary cap, something Cohen opposes, in an attempt to win over the other 29 owners. Now, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, who is a small part of J-Rod’s bid to purchase the New York Mets, is publicly taking shots at Cohen.

We finally have a society paying attention to race, discrimination and injustice. And now that there’s a chance to sell the Mets to bidders of color, MLB wants to give instead to Steve Cohen — a billionaire with a long track record of shady dealings?https://t.co/fi2zL3ruuU — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) July 17, 2020

Beal makes some strong points. MLB lacks diversity in the ownership box. If J-Rod wins the bid, they’d be only the second current principal owners of Latinx descent in MLB — Arturo Moreno of the Los Angeles Angels is the other. Lopez would become the first minority woman and the only current woman to be a principal owner in MLB. It would mean a lot in a world that is rapidly changing to try and be more inclusive to see success in MLB from the likes of J-Rod.

Of course, that isn’t the only thing that Beal brings up. He also takes shots at Cohen for his shady history. Cohen has a history of run-ins with the law. The most notable being when he plead guilty to insider trading and had to pay a record $1.8 billion fine. A number of women have also accused him of creating a work environment that fosters sexual harassment in multiple businesses.

Cohen isn’t the only one with his share of warts. Alex Rodriguez is also known for being a steroid user during his MLB career — a fact that will likely keep him out of the Hall of Fame. A-Rod also sued the owners he’s now trying to join over his 211-game suspension for using steroids.

Rodriguez is also embroiled in a lawsuit that could cost him a large chunk of his wealth. His former brother-in-law is suing him for squeezing him out of their real estate business. A case that has gained steam in the last few months.

The sad reality though is that MLB doesn’t really care about any of this. They only care about how much someone is willing to spend and whether or not they’ll be an ally in the next CBA fight. If Cohen outbids J-Rod by a significant enough margin that’ll be the end of it.

In the effort to outbid J-Rod, Cohen is still seeking SNY. Charles Gasparino of Fox Business reports that Cohen is still pushing to purchase the regional sports network.

SCOOP: Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen continues to push to purchase @SNYtv along with his bid for @Mets -sources. Cohen told network isnt part of bid but he thinks it will be at some point-sources. Cohen still confident his bid will top both Harris Blitzer and @AROD -sources — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) July 17, 2020

Nobody would be able to match Cohen’s bid if he’s able to convince the Wilpons to put SNY on the table. His combined $4 billion valuation of SNY and the New York Mets would blow away any other potential offer.