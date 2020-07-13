In their pursuit of the New York Mets, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez may have put together the most star-studded ownership group ever.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s bid to purchase the New York Mets has never been normal. The power couple has been in and out of the bidding and their bid number has gone up and down with each passing day. Well, things just got even more strange.

ESPN’s Vaughn McClure is reporting that a number of high profile NFL and NBA stars have joined the ownership group. Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal and Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee have joined the bid. So have former NFL stars Brian Urlacher, Joe Thomas, and DeMarco Murray. Maybe the most surprising name though is current NFL superstar and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

The group of current and former athletes gives a jolt to J-Rod’s bid, and could potentially push them close enough to $2 billion that they become a feasible option for the Wilpons. More than that, it’s going to be hard for the other 29 MLB owners to deny a group with such star power.

Adding in NFL Hall of Famers, Super Bowl champions, and NBA superstars could bring in untold wealth. The marketing opportunities alone would be a shock to the system that could make the Mets one of the highest revenue teams in the league.

Will that be enough for the power couple to become the king and queen of Queens? That remains to be seen. Steve Cohen still has much deeper pockets, and Harris and Blitzer are said to feel very comfortable with their position.

This three-horse race is heating up. It could all come down to who the 29 other owners prefer, and if that’s the case, star power always wins.