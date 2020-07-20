Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk has released his latest NFL power rankings for 2020, with the New York Giants placing near the bottom.

Amid an offseason that’s included numerous moves made to improve the New York Giants secondary and offensive line, some fans are optimistic about Big Blue ahead of the 2020 campaign.

But that specific group of people doesn’t include ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, who recently placed the Giants at No. 29 in his latest NFL preseason power rankings.

“Second-year starting quarterback, first-year head coach, offensive coordinator who was just fired as a head coach, defense that lacks significant punch, offensive line that remains a work in progress,” Florio writes. “Maybe it all finds a way to work. Maybe it doesn’t. (And, yes, someone has to be No. 29.)”

There are definitely reasons to believe the Giants will be better than they were in 2019, when they finished 4-12 and in third place in the NFC East. But we still don’t know how this mostly new coaching staff will fare. Joe Judge had no head coaching experience prior to his January hire, so whether he’ll succeed or not is unclear.

Ultimately, the Giants have made beneficial moves but haven’t done enough for someone like myself to say they’ll reach the postseason this year. There’s a significant chance Nate Solder continues to struggle, the pass rush may or may not impress, and the rookies didn’t experience a normal offseason to help prepare them for their inaugural seasons in the pros.

Around six or seven wins could become how the Giants finish in 2020. No, it’s not great, but they’re simply not a great team right now. Fans should just hope for an improvement from last year, which would mean the franchise is on the right track.