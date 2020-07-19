The pair of New York Giants defensive backs are both working to improve Big Blue’s secondary this upcoming campaign.

Fixing the defensive backfield was a must for the New York Giants this offseason. That specific unit, headlined by the struggling DeAndre Baker and inconsistent Janoris Jenkins, finished 28th in the league last year with 264.1 passing yards allowed per game.

The Giants thus went out and used three of their 10 draft picks for that area of the field, with one of the selections becoming UCLA cornerback Darnay Holmes. The former Bruin will likely compete at the slot corner position, and ahead of his inaugural pro campaign, was recently working out with new teammate and Giants safety Jabrill Peppers.

The 24-year-old Peppers will look to bounce back after missing the final five games of last season, his first year in New York. Jabrill ultimately went down with a transverse process fracture in the Week 12 loss to Chicago.

In all likelihood, he’ll be starting alongside rookie Xavier McKinney, taking part in what could become one of the more athletic and versatile safety tandems in the league.

As was said before, Holmes will compete at slot corner but may have a tough time winning the job. That spot is slated to play host to a widespread position battle, encompassing the likes of Holmes, Grant Haley, Sam Beal, Julian Love, Corey Ballentine, and rookie Chris Williamson.

Holmes will additionally participate on special teams, a facet of the game he could utilize to impress this mostly new Giants coaching staff.