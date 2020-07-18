The Madden NFL 21 player ratings for the New York Giants have officially been revealed ahead of the game’s August release.

It’s that time of year again, folks. Summer isn’t here unless the player ratings for the newest version of Madden NFL have been revealed, and recently, we earned that annual feeling of joy.

But for fans of the New York Giants, witnessing how Madden NFL 21 perceives some of Big Blue’s players may be somewhat of a surprising experience.

For one, Daniel Jones is only a 72 overall despite throwing for 24 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards in his rookie campaign last year. The fumbles were an issue (18 fumbles, 11 lost), but should that really decrease his overall rating that much? Seventy-two seems low for a player like him, but all he can do is go out and prove Madden’s ratings adjusters wrong.

Saquon Barkley is a 91, which is understandable. He didn’t impress much last year as he was slowed down by a high ankle sprain. Barkley did surpass 1,000 rushing yards on the season though in spite of that fact.

What’s really shocking to me is the fact that Evan Engram is an 88 overall. Sure, he’s one of the more athletic and versatile tight ends in the league when he’s healthy. But the keyword in the aforementioned sentence is “when.” Engram has missed 14 games throughout his trio of campaigns in the league — nearly an entire season.

In regards to the defense, Dalvin Tomlinson, Leonard Williams, and Jabrill Peppers are the highest-rated players at 80. Julian Love is actually rated higher than DeAndre Baker, who started 15 games last year. The former is a 73 overall while the latter is a 72.

Markus Golden‘s rating (77) should be higher. He wasn’t a star last year but was the face of the team’s pass rush nonetheless. Golden, who racked up 10 sacks in 2019, became the first Giants linebacker to hit the double-digit sack mark in a season since Lawrence Taylor did it in 1990.

Lastly, Aldrick Rosas is a 79 overall after experiencing a below-average season in 2019.

You can check out the full ratings below.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones – 72

Colt McCoy – 61

Cooper Rush – 52

Alex Tanney – 48

Running backs

Saquon Barkley – 91

Dion Lewis – 77

Wayne Gallman – 73

Elijhaa Penny – 70

Jon Hilliman – 62

Wide receivers

Golden Tate – 84

Sterling Shepard – 82

Darius Slayton – 78

Corey Coleman – 71

Cody Core – 68

David Sills – 65

Da’Mari Scott – 62

Tight ends

Evan Engram – 88

Levine Toilolo – 68

Kaden Smith – 65

Eric Tomlinson – 63

Garrett Dickerson – 57

Casey Kreiter – 33

Offensive linemen

Nate Solder – 70

Will Hernandez – 78

Spencer Pulley – 65

Kevin Zeitler – 85

Andrew Thomas – 71

Cam Fleming – 65

Matt Peart – 64

Shane Lemieux – 61

Nick Gates – 56

Chad Slade – 53

Eric Smith – 53 Defensive linemen