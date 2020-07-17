As it stands right now, the New York Giants are scheduled to report to training camp in East Rutherford on Tuesday, July 28.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems as if NFL training camps will open on time. The New York Giants coaching staff is returning to New Jersey in preparation for the annual period ahead of the upcoming regular season.

A report from Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina states rookies will report to camp on Tuesday, July 21. The entire rest of the ballclub will then report a week later on July 28, with the first practice set to take place on July 29.

I'm also told that the Giants rookies, as of right now, are due to report July 21, with eh rest of the team scheduled to report July 28. That part, of course, is still to be determined pending the on-going discussions between the NFL and NFLPA. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) July 17, 2020

Some of the Giants rookies, such as offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and safety Xavier McKinney, will be day-one starters and play prominent roles with the team. Thus, it will be great to finally see them on the field.

Big Blue will also host numerous position battles throughout the roster, all of which will be intriguing to witness in camp. This includes one potentially at inside linebacker between Ryan Connelly and David Mayo as well as a widespread battle at the slot corner position.

This will additionally mark the first time Joe Judge will be on a coaching field as a head coach, as he looks to change the culture of the Giants and bring respectability back to the franchise.

Of course, things could change due to the pandemic and there are still details that need to be worked out between the NFL and its players association. Nonetheless, there’s at least a glimmer of hope an NFL season will occur.