The New York Giants looked to improve the secondary this offseason, and they reportedly inquired about safety Anthony Harris.

Anthony Harris to the New York Giants?

It’s a move that, in all likelihood, isn’t going to happen prior to the upcoming 2020 campaign. Nonetheless, there were actually trade talks involving the star safety between the Giants and Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason, at least according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Interesting note on Harris: The #Giants and #Vikings had talks about a possible trade after Harris was tagged, sources told me and these two cats below. The Vikings valued Harris and didn’t tag him just to give him away so the deal didn’t materialize. https://t.co/5gPyRBjIiw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 15, 2020

This apparently came after the Vikings franchise tagged Harris back in March and before the Giants drafted Alabama’s Xavier McKinney in April’s second round. Per Garafolo, Minnesota ultimately came to the conclusion that they didn’t want to part ways with Harris after tagging him.

Since the Vikings didn’t reach a deal with him prior to Wednesday’s franchise tag deadline, the 28-year-old will be playing this season on a one-year tag worth $11.4 million.

It’s unclear what the Giants would’ve given up for Harris, who co-led the NFL in interceptions last year, but it definitely could’ve included a second or third-round selection. With that said, Big Blue was probably better off just drafting a stud like McKinney, who really shouldn’t have been available at No. 36 overall. It’s usually not the greatest idea to give up an earlier draft pick in the midst of a rebuild.

Even without Harris, New York’s safety tandem still carries the potential to be extremely successful down the road. Both McKinney and Jabrill Peppers play with significant levels of athleticism and versatility and will hopefully portray those qualities in 2020 and beyond.