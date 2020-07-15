New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is making huge moves off the field ahead of his third season in the NFL.

With a high ankle sprain and below-average offensive line, the 2019 season was sort of a disappointment for New York Giants stud running back Saquon Barkley. But that doesn’t alter the fact that he’s one of the more electric players in this league, and with on-field greatness comes significant off-field recognition.

The young back now has a new Nike line and spoke to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post in regards to the major move.

“I’m a person that didn’t come from much financially, but I worked my a– off to get where I want to be,” Barkley said. “I’m going to continue to do that. That’s what I want not just my shoe, but my whole life, to represent.”

A new contract with Nike — which arrived in October — ended up becoming a four-year deal worth around $25 million for Saquon.

More money could be on the way as well. Barkley may sign a contract extension next offseason that resets the market in regards to NFL running backs. Christian McCaffrey just did so this past April, signing a four-year, $64 million extension to become the highest-paid running back in league history.

Saquon doesn’t let the money get to his head though. He ultimately keeps his main level of focus on the game he loves, and although he’s heavily impressed thus far in the pros, there’s still much work to complete.

“I keep the main thing the main thing — football and trying to be the best I can be to bring a championship to this city,” he said. “But the same way I’m trying to learn to be a better player, I’m trying to learn to become a better businessman. This game is going to be taken away. For me, it could be at 30, 32, 33. It’s a short time I have with football, and I’m going to take advantage of it.”