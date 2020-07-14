Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Beasley is leaving the bubble in Orlando due to a positive COVID-19 test. His status going forward is unknown.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Michael Beasley is heading home with an uncertain future after testing positive for COVID-19. The hits just keep on coming for the Brooklyn Nets.

Beasley, 31, was brought in as a substitute player following a string of NBA restart opt-outs. In addition to the guys recovering from various surgeries — Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Nicolas Claxton — the Nets are going to be without Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince and Wilson Chandler. Those four are all opting out due to coronavirus concerns.

It’s still unclear whether or not Beasley will try to make it into the bubble and join the Nets at some point. Remember, he still has to serve a five-game suspension for an anti-drug violation so he won’t be available until at least Aug. 9 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Shorthanded Brooklyn Nets

The bad news doesn’t stop. Even substitute players are going down for the Brooklyn Nets now. In the meantime, the team finalized a deal for former New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

Caris LeVert will be the No. 1 option for interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. There’s no doubt about that, but after LeVert, Joe Harris is the likely No. 2 option. While Harris is a tremendous role player who the Nets should re-sign in the offseason, he’s not a No. 2 option.

Jarrett Allen is the only other starter on the roster who is going to be available in Orlando. There are a few young guys on the roster looking to find their niche, namely Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Rodions Kurucs, Chris Chiozza, and Dzanan Musa.

This is a severely depleted roster and as a result, fans should lower any expectations they might have for the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA’s restart approaches.