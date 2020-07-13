The New York Islanders are prepping for a short-series battle with the Florida Panthers and the Phase 3 roster is out.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are almost here and the New York Islanders are seeking redemption after faltering down the stretch of the 2019-20 season. The team announced its Phase 3 roster in preparation for a five-game series against the Florida Panthers.

Forwards (19)

Josh Bailey

Mathew Barzal

Anthony Beauvillier

Kieffer Bellows

Derick Brassard

Casey Cizikas

Cal Clutterbuck

Michael Dal Colle

Jordan Eberle

Ross Johnston

Otto Koivula

Leo Komarov

Tom Kuhnhackl

Andrew Ladd

Anders Lee

Matt Martin

Brock Nelson

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Oliver Wahlstrom

Defensemen (11)

Sebastian Aho

Johnny Boychuk

Noah Dobson

Andy Greene

Thomas Hickey

Grant Hutton

Nick Leddy

Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech

Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews

Goalies (4)

Christopher Gibson

Thomas Greiss

Jakub Skarek

Semyon Varlamov

Slow And Steady

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz plans to ease his team back into the swing of things during training camp. The extensive time off means that plenty of guys are going to be rusty, but they have some time to get back up to speed.

“I think we have lots of time,” Trotz said on a Saturday teleconference via Newsday’s Andrew Gross. “You look at training camp. You have to cram in a lot. Our first exhibition game is usually the fourth day or fifth day of training camp. We’re going to have more time. We can slow it down a little bit. I think we’re going to get a lot of reps on the ice and I think every team going into the hub ready for the playoffs is going to be very prepared.”

Islanders Schedule

August 1

August 4

August 5

August 7

August 9