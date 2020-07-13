The New York Islanders are prepping for a short-series battle with the Florida Panthers and the Phase 3 roster is out.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are almost here and the New York Islanders are seeking redemption after faltering down the stretch of the 2019-20 season. The team announced its Phase 3 roster in preparation for a five-game series against the Florida Panthers.
Forwards (19)
Josh Bailey
Mathew Barzal
Anthony Beauvillier
Kieffer Bellows
Derick Brassard
Casey Cizikas
Cal Clutterbuck
Michael Dal Colle
Jordan Eberle
Ross Johnston
Otto Koivula
Leo Komarov
Tom Kuhnhackl
Andrew Ladd
Anders Lee
Matt Martin
Brock Nelson
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Oliver Wahlstrom
Defensemen (11)
Sebastian Aho
Johnny Boychuk
Noah Dobson
Andy Greene
Thomas Hickey
Grant Hutton
Nick Leddy
Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech
Ryan Pulock
Devon Toews
Goalies (4)
Christopher Gibson
Thomas Greiss
Jakub Skarek
Semyon Varlamov
Slow And Steady
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz plans to ease his team back into the swing of things during training camp. The extensive time off means that plenty of guys are going to be rusty, but they have some time to get back up to speed.
“I think we have lots of time,” Trotz said on a Saturday teleconference via Newsday’s Andrew Gross. “You look at training camp. You have to cram in a lot. Our first exhibition game is usually the fourth day or fifth day of training camp. We’re going to have more time. We can slow it down a little bit. I think we’re going to get a lot of reps on the ice and I think every team going into the hub ready for the playoffs is going to be very prepared.”
Islanders Schedule
- August 1
- August 4
- August 5
- August 7
- August 9