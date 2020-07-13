At this point, the question remains: Is there anything New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley can’t do?

Saquon Barkley has been a phenom running the football for the New York Giants since the organization drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018. But recently, we received a glimpse of his impressive throwing accuracy.

In a newly surfaced video, Barkley — on one knee — throws the ball from what appears to be the 25-yard line towards the nearest goal post and actually hits the crossbar.

Looks like @saquon doesn’t skip arm day either 💪 pic.twitter.com/9t2ym629xk — New York Giants (@Giants) July 11, 2020

After the video came out, Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny weighed in, jokingly suggesting the video was doctored to look real.

Pay close attention y’all the video glitched I’ve never seen em hit the goal post at practice 👀🤣 https://t.co/6JmvppcnX9 — Elijhaa Penny (@ElijhaaP) July 13, 2020

Barkley has yet to throw a pass in the NFL, but after this video, maybe Jason Garrett adds a halfback pass-type play to the playbook? It’s certainly a possibility and would be an absolute treat to see the young back throw for a score in a future matchup.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion is entering his third season with the ballclub. He was slowed down by a high ankle sprain in 2019 but still eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the year (1,003 to be exact).

During his rookie campaign, Saquon shined in numerous facets of the game en route to a Pro Bowl berth and the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He ultimately rushed for 1,307 yards with 11 touchdowns and additionally caught 91 balls for 721 yards and four scores through the air. His 2,028 yards from scrimmage led the league, proving the Giants made a good move selecting him very early in the draft.