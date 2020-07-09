After losing seven rotational players, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot knows he needs to help the Brooklyn Nets on the interior.

To say the Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded upon the NBA’s restart in Orlando would be an understatement. So far, seven players have opted out of returning for various reasons ranging from injury recovery to COVID-19 concerns. With the depleted rotation, players will have to step up, such as former first-round pick Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

“I think we’re going to play super-fast, super-quick, we have a young team with a couple of veterans,” TLC said in a virtual press conference. “My role is going to stay the same, I’m just going to help more in the paint and stay out there with (Jarrett Allen).”

Luwawu-Cabarrot joined the Nets this season after bouncing around the NBA and G League since being drafted in 2016. The Frenchman carved out a decent role in an already depleted frontcourt with Kevin Durant nursing an Achilles injury prior to the suspension of play. TLC earned himself a multi-year deal after initially signing a two-way contract in the beginning of the season.

The 25-year-old is not a true frontcourt connoisseur however, as the majority of his career has been spent splitting time between shooting guard and small forward as a 6-foot-7 wing. Now, with combo forwards such as Wilson Chandler and Taurean Prince opting out of the NBA restart, Luwawu-Cabarrot may need to start extending his positional range.

It’s gonna be interesting to see how the Nets will utilize Luwawu-Cabarrot, but we should surely expect a different display of the Frenchman on the court in Orlando. Whether it be some minutes in his normal position or spending some time at center alongside Allen, the Nets will have to be creative with showcasing its young talent.