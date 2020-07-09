La’Mical Perine spent four years with the Florida Gators and will join established backs Le’Veon Bell and Frank Gore in the New York Jets backfield.

The New York Jets made it official with fourth-round draft pick La’Mical Perine, inking the running back to a four-year, $4 million deal. The Jets announced the contract signing on Thursday, with Perine joining Denzel Mims, Cameron Clark, and Bryce Hall as the four 2020 draftees signed — first-rounder Mekhi Becton remains unsigned.

Perine was selected with the No. 120 overall selection in April after four solid years with the Florida Gators. His senior season was a bit of a down year, as he only rushed for 677 yards after an 826-yard junior campaign, Perine’s first as a full-time starter. Nonetheless, his final time suiting up for the Gators culminated in an Orange Bowl MVP in a victory over Virginia.

Perine finished his Gator career ranked eighth on the all-time rushing list while also contributing plenty on the receiving end to garner interest at the professional level as a serviceable pass-catching back. In New York, Perine will be a long way from starter minutes, as perennial back Le’Veon Bell will lead the unit while future Hall of Famer Frank Gore figures to get some touches as well.

It couldn’t be a better scenario for the youngster though. Not only will he work behind one of the best pass-catching backs in the league, but he’ll also learn so much from one of the most distinguished and ageless running backs in NFL history.

Perine’s rookie deal locks him up for plenty of years to establish a position on the team’s offense while additionally holding valuable lessons behind two great halfbacks.