CBS recently released a list of the best NFL players to wear each jersey number, and a few former New York Giants earned spots.

There’s never been anyone like the legendary Lawrence Taylor, nor will there be for quite some time (if ever). No. 56 struck fear into every offensive lineman’s eyes, as the New York Giants great proved to be the best defensive player of all-time throughout his luxurious 13-year career, which included 10 Pro Bowl nods, eight selections to the All-Pro first team, a pair of Super Bowl rings, and an NFL MVP trophy from the 1986 season.

He’s the best there ever was, and that’s why Josh Edwards of CBS included him on his list of the best NFL players to wear each jersey number.

L.T. isn’t the only former Giant on the list either, as linebacker Jessie Armstead earned the No. 98 spot.

The 49-year-old, who donned Giants blue from 1993-2001, earned five Pro Bowl nods and four All-Pro selections during his time in East Rutherford and was also part of that 2000 team that lost in Super Bowl 35. Armstead returned to the Giants later on as a special assistant/consultant and possesses a ring from the organization’s Super Bowl 42 victory.

There are two other individuals on the list who played for the Giants, one of whom is the legendary Fran Tarkenton (No. 10). The Hall of Famer underwent fantastic tenures with both the Giants (1967-71) and Minnesota Vikings (1961-66, 1972-78).

His days with the Giants included four trips to the Pro Bowl, though his two tenures with Minnesota encompassed five Pro Bowl trips, a pair of All-Pro selections, an NFL MVP trophy, and an NFL Offensive Player of the Year trophy.

Finally, Larry Csonka earned the No. 39 spot, but his prime was most certainly with the Miami Dolphins. His three-year tenure with the Giants (1976-78) was near the conclusion of his career, and the final two seasons he experienced with Big Blue encompassed the two lowest season-wide rushing totals of his career.