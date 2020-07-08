The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to terms with free-agent guard Jamal Crawford to help bolster a depleted squad.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jamal Crawford has agreed to terms with the Brooklyn Nets.

Jamal Crawford has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2020

The former New York Knicks guard, who is 40 years old, hasn’t played since 2019 but did score 51 points in his last game. Crawford is older and won’t be as great as he once was, but the Nets must take what they can get.

They have been hit by injuries and COVID-19 harder than any other team participating in the Orlando restart. Crawford’s career resumé is stacked, and Brooklyn’s young roster can learn a great deal from him.

In a career that has spanned almost 20 years, Crawford grew to become one of the greatest ball handlers in the history of the game and is one of just two players to be named NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award three times.

He is also the league’s all-time leader in four-point plays and is the second player in history to score 10,000-plus points off the bench. He holds several other records, as well.

The Nets will be going to Orlando without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nicolas Claxton, DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, and Wilson Chandler.

They really don’t stand a chance, especially against the Milwaukee Bucks, one potential matchup in the first round of the playoffs, but Crawford will seek to contribute as much as possible.

The Nets have a chance to sign two more substitute players before the season resumes.