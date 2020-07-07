The Brooklyn Nets are down yet another player due to coronavirus concerns. This time, it’s Spencer Dinwiddie.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will sit out the 2020 NBA restart “out of an abundance of caution.” This decision, one made in conjunction with Brooklyn team doctors, comes after Dinwiddie tested positive for coronavirus.

Dinwiddie took to Twitter to announce the news:

“After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, Brooklyn Nets team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando. I will be supporting the guys every step of the way! #AudienceOfOne”

This is a tough blow for Brooklyn and it leaves the team without six key players as they travel to Orlando on Tuesday. In addition to Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and Wilson Chandler are also opting out due to health concerns.

Not to mention, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Nicolas Claxton are all recovering from surgeries that will keep them from participating as well.

The good news for Nets fans is that the Washington Wizards, who currently sit in the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference, don’t represent much of a threat. Washington’s two best players — Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans — have opted out of the restart as well and Brooklyn’s six-game cushion over the Wizards puts them in a nice position to secure a playoff spot.

With that said, if the Nets fell out of the playoff picture, they would retain their lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Now, they’ll likely have to battle with the Orlando Magic for the seventh seed and the chance to avoid Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Basketball is almost back, but it’s going to be weird to watch the Brooklyn Nets with so many guys out.