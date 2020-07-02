The New York Giants have hired Hannah Burnett to be the first full-time female scout in the long history of the organization.

This week, the New York Giants accomplished a new first in the organization’s history, hiring Hannah Burnett to be the ballclub’s inaugural full-time female scout. The 25-year-old, who spent the last 19 months working in the scouting department of the Atlanta Falcons, will officially be Big Blue’s new Midlands scout.

And despite just starting her new position, Burnett carries a very specific and prestigious goal in mind.

“The only thing I care about is for us to win the Super Bowl,” she told Michael Eisen of the Giants official website. “Our main goal as a team is to win a Super Bowl. That’s my goal, that’s everybody’s goal.” That feeling of playing an important role on a team is nothing new for Burnett though. “I played sports forever, ever since I can remember,” she said. “To be able to be part of a team again that’s working toward one common goal is what I’ve been doing my whole life. I’ve always been a part of a team. It’s helped me transition into the NFL. When I got to UMass and majored in sports management, I knew I wanted to work in sports in some capacity.” Burnett went to high school on Long Island, where she played soccer, basketball, and lacrosse for Huntington. She then took her talents in the latter-most sport over to Amherst and played for the University of Massachusetts. During her collegiate tenure, Burnett became a team captain and twice earned all-region and all-conference honors. Prior to her time with the Falcons, Burnett was an events operation intern for the Buffalo Bills and also a player personnel assistant in the NFL office.