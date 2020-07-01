Deron Williams last played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2015, but he was able to negotiate a buyout agreement that the Nets just finished paying.

The failed Brooklyn Nets super team of 2013 has dealt its final card, as former All-Star Deron Williams’s disastrous contract has finally expired. The Nets paid Williams the final installment of his lucrative five-year, $98 million deal, according to Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily.

𝑬𝑵𝑫 𝑶𝑭 𝑨𝑵 𝑬𝑹𝑨… Deron Williams receives him final paycheck today after the Nets stretched his contract over 5 years at approximately $5.5 million/year. His last game with the Nets? May 1, 2015 https://t.co/ZPP9ZGgguQ — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) June 30, 2020

Williams signed the contract after multiple All-Star selections and an Olympic gold medal as a part of the Dream Team 2.0 in the London Olympics. Williams had a falling out with longtime Jazz coach Jerry Sloan, so luring the talented point guard via trade didn’t cost the Nets too much. The downfall of the team, however, came at the hands of the now-infamous trade for Celtics veterans Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to culminate the failed attempt of creating an NBA powerhouse.

Williams’s play immediately fell off after signing the extension, failing to appear in another All-Star game while showing a steady decline in points per game average in the three years following his extension. Williams was waived and bought out by the Nets after a 2014-15 season in which the Illini alum dropped to a 13.0 point per game clip — his lowest since his rookie season.

The former stud iso point guard fizzled out of the league after stints with Dallas and Cleveland, but he was still able to finesse $5.5 million per year over the next five years per the agreement in his buyout with the Nets. July 1 marked the end of the settlement between Williams and Brooklyn, and this could finally signal a moment of truly moving on from the disastrous super team era.

Now, a new super team has emerged in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the helm. How that tandem turns out remains to be seen, but it seems unlikely another Deron Williams contract mishap will occur as the Nets look towards an NBA championship.