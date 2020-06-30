It’s no surprise current New York Giants and former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley earned this achievement.

With the exception of a string of games last year in which he dealt with a high ankle sprain, Saquon Barkley has been nothing short of sensational in the NFL. He’s a threat from anywhere on the field, as he’s proven time and time again that the New York Giants made the right choice selecting him No. 2 overall in 2018.

And prior to that draft pick, Barkley portrayed immense talent while at Penn State, which has now earned him a spot on the Big Ten Network All-Decade Team.

🚨 #BTNAllDecade begins again on the Gridiron 🚨 Today, we name the best RBs and LBs of the 2010s. And you know the first nominee's talent is transcendent when he's known nationwide by one name – @PennStateFball icon @saquon. More: https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/8x5MmA4gAs — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 29, 2020

Barkley’s speed, strength, and overall versatility in numerous areas of the game led to a prominent collegiate career. He racked up over 1,000 yards rushing in each of his three seasons with the Nittany Lions and recorded 18 rushing touchdowns in each of the latter two campaigns. Saquon ultimately concluded his Penn State tenure with 3,843 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry. Through the air, he caught 102 balls for 1,195 yards and eight scores.

His efforts twice earned him a first-team All-Big Ten selection (2016 and 2017) along with the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Award in each of the aforementioned two seasons. Barkley was additionally a 2017 consensus All-American.

Entering his third NFL season, Saquon may be inching closer to inking a second deal with the Giants. Numerous running backs have signed extensions with their respective teams after three years in the league, including Ezekiel Elliott and Christian McCaffrey in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

McCaffrey’s recent extension (four years, $64 million) made him the highest-paid running back in league history. Will Barkley surpass that mark?