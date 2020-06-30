With Jason Garrett now the offensive coordinator, New York Giants fourth-year tight end Evan Engram could experience his best season to date.

With the exception of Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram is the most dynamic playmaker on the New York Giants offense. He demonstrated this on Daniel Jones’ first career touchdown pass when he outran the Tampa Bay defense for a 75-yard score.

And we’re BACK!!! Daniel Jones ➡️ Evan Engram for a 75 yard TOUCHDOWN! pic.twitter.com/hJSDBWQzJa — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 22, 2019

There’s no denying Engram’s talent as a pass-catcher nor the difficulties opposing defenses have when it comes to matching up with him. However, the two main issues with him have been his blocking along with his inability to stay on the field.

Injuries can occur to anyone at any time. But with Engram yet to play a full 16-game season (and missing 14 total matchups in three years), some have labeled him an injury-prone player.

If he can manage to stay on the field this season, he might experience the most productive campaign of his career, thanks to new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

From his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Garrett has always featured tight ends — such as Jason Witten — in his offense. Expect more of the same now that he’s calling plays for Big Blue.

Engram is more athletic and faster than Witten ever was. Thus, Garrett will utilize his talent not just in the middle of the field, but also out wide. When the Giants attack defenses through the air on the outside, they’ll do so with the young tight end as well as Darius Slayton.

In this new offense, the 25-year-old could set career-highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. The Giants front office is confident he can achieve this, which is one of the reasons the organization picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. This will keep him under contract through the 2021 season.

The hope is that despite the brutal beginning to the team’s regular-season schedule, the Giants and Engram can start fast. But if that isn’t the case (just like the last three years), the Giants may look to move on from Engram and trade him to a contender when the deadline approaches.

By receiving the fifth-year option, Engram becomes more attractive for a contending ballclub looking to upgrade its tight end position. That team would be willing to give up more draft capital, knowing they’ll employ Engram for not just the remainder of the 2020 season, but additionally the 2021 campaign. General manager Dave Gettleman would thus receive some intriguing offers from teams near the deadline.

As talented as Engram is, the Giants know they’ll need to address Barkley’s contract at some point. Saquon may ask for a new deal after his third season, just like some of his peers have done. The Giants would obviously prioritize their star running back over Engram, and if they can receive assets for trading their talented tight end while continuing to rebuild, they’ll do so.

Nonetheless, all of this can be a moot point if Engram produces and helps the Giants win games early and often. What he’s able to achieve this season will go a long way in determining not just the team’s success, but also how much longer his Giants tenure will last.