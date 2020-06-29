Clean Sweep dives deep into the recent Brooklyn Nets roster moves as the team prepares for the 2020 NBA restart in Orlando.

Although it might not feel like it yet, NBA basketball is almost back. Clean Sweep, ESNY’s Brooklyn Nets podcast, is talking about the recent roster moves, the abbreviated eight-game schedule, and which Nets have the most to prove in Orlando.

Aside from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Wilson Chandler will be the biggest absence for the Nets in Orlando. The veteran forward is opting out for health and family reason and no one has any issues with this decision. It’s a personal choice for the players and no one should be shamed for making any decision.

Still, Chandler’s absence comes on the heels of Nicolas Claxton undergoing shoulder surgery. As a result, the Nets are paper-thin in the frontcourt. Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs are the two main options at power forward for interim head coach Jacque Vaughn.

Also in the news, the Nets are bringing back Justin Anderson, a favorite of Clean Sweep host Nolan Jensen. Anderson could flex to the four spot, but he’s more of a small forward. Both Jensen and his co-host, Danny Small, agree that the Nets still have a need for a big who can play the four and five spot.

Onto the restart, the guys discuss which Nets have the most to prove at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. Jensen is going with a player who underwhelmed in his first season in Brooklyn—Taurean Prince. Small, on the other hand, is going with a fan-favorite—Joe Harris.

Clean Sweep, Elite Sports NY’s Brooklyn Nets podcast with @N_Jensen1995 and @dwsmall8 has a new episode dropping tomorrow morning. Find out what the guys were reluctantly saying about Joe Harris. SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://t.co/gkWbGfDMR9 pic.twitter.com/b8LnBZl7EV — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) June 29, 2020

Clean Sweep is available wherever you listen to your podcasts!