New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is trying to tone down rumors of a major rift with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Contrary to previous reports, New York Jets coach Adam Gase said that his relationship with disgruntled star Jamal Adams is “good” and that the two are working towards establishing a better standing with one another and Adams’ position with the franchise.

Gase told reporters that the organization and Adams are “working through things,” per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. These comments are the latest in the ongoing saga in the contract disputes between the All-Pro and the Jets.

Last week, Adams formally requested a trade after multiple failed outreaches for a contract extension. Although the organization has remained adamant about not sending the All-Pro to another team, the deteriorating relationship between Adams and specifically Gase was highlighted recently by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Mehta reported Adams’ desire to leave the Jets was in large part due to the head coach. Gase led the team to a 7-9 record, but stumbled along the way, stirring a lot of buzz for his misuse of star running back Le’Veon Bell, among other criticisms.

It’s not quite a surprise Adams is reportedly upset with Gase considering the reports in the past of players disagreeing with the new coach, but per his recent press conference on Friday, Gase believes the reasoning behind Adams voicing a trade is nonsense.

It’s also worth noting that offensive lineman Alex Lewis recently came forward to publicly defend his coach and organization against the report.

Alex Lewis on Instagram regarding the recent Jamal Adams-Adam Gase report. #Jets pic.twitter.com/3ZpW8Ybmn1 — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) June 25, 2020

Gase relayed the frustration of Adams onto the organization as a whole, not just him, saying, “[It’s a] tough part of the business…one of best players working through things with the organization. Gotta figure out a way to get to a good place,” as reported by Cimini. Only time will tell to see what will unfold in the ever-changing Jamal Adams saga.