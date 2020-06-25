Throughout their 95 NFL seasons, the New York Giants have set many single-season franchise records that won’t be broken anytime soon.

The New York Giants are one of the marquee franchises in the NFL, having won four Super Bowls and four NFL championships.

Some of the greatest players in NFL history have played for Big Blue, and during their tenures, they set numerous franchise records that still stand to this day.

Since it’s “Throwback Thursday,” here’s a look back at the top five single-season Giants franchise records that won’t be broken anytime soon.

1. Michael Strahan’s 22.5 sacks in 2001

Not only is Michael Strahan’s 22.5 sacks in 2001 the franchise record; it’s the most in NFL history for a single season. Some may put an asterisk next to this feat and state that Brett Favre allowed Strahan to sack him in the season finale. Nonetheless, nobody can take away how dominant No. 92 was during that campaign.

After not recording a sack in the first two games of the year, Strahan went on an absolute tear in the final 14 matchups, dominating opposing offensive tackles. The Hall of Famer said he was motivated to dedicate that season to the responders of the 9/11 terrorist attacks along with the lives that were lost.

Strahan would be named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. This franchise record has stood for nearly 20 years, and it’s hard to think any Giant will break it anytime soon.

2. Eleven interceptions in a season by Otto Schnellbacher in 1951 and Jimmy Patton in 1958.

Most Giants fans weren’t alive when Otto Schnellbacher and Jimmy Patton played, but they hold the franchise record for the most interceptions in a season with 11. Schnellbacher accomplished this feat in 1951 and Patton tied his record seven years later.

It may seem hard to fathom defensive backs putting together double-digit interceptions in an era in which teams ran the ball more often than not. Schnellbacher and Patton notched more picks in their respective seasons than the Giants recorded as an entire team last year (10). Thus, their records will stand for a significant period of time.

3. Eli Manning’s 4,933 passing yards in 2011

2011 was arguably Eli Manning’s finest season. He garnered individual success and helped guide the Giants to the ultimate goal of winning their fourth Lombardi Trophy.

His 4,933 passing yards not only set the new franchise passing record, but it ranks 17th all-time in NFL history. Manning carried the offense throughout the regular season as the Giants rushing attack finished last in the league.

Daniel Jones will (hopefully) put together several 4,000-yard passing seasons, but with Saquon Barkley in the backfield, it’s hard to think he’ll surpass Manning’s record at any point in the near future.

4. Joe Morris’ 21 rushing touchdowns in 1985

The Giants offensive line of the mid-to-late 1980s doesn’t receive enough credit for how physical and talented they were. In 1985, they helped Joe Morris find the end zone 21 times.

The 5-foot-7, 195-pound Morris was the focal point of Bill Parcells’ ground-and-pound attack. Morris’ 21 touchdowns were the most in the NFL in 1985 and are tied for the sixth-most in NFL history for a single season.

With the NFL now more of a passing league, Morris’ impressive franchise record will last for many more seasons.

5. Victor Cruz’s 1,536 receiving yards in 2011

A huge reason for Manning’s success in 2011 was the emergence of Victor Cruz, who came out of nowhere and earned a second-team All-Pro selection. His game-breaking touchdowns against the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys in the final two weeks of the season helped clinch the NFC East title for Big Blue.

What makes his 1,536 receiving yards so impressive is the fact that he didn’t even earn significant playing time until Week 3. Not even Odell Beckham Jr. could surpass Cruz’s record, and this feat should continue to stand for a while.