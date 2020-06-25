James Conner took over Le’Veon Bell’s starting spot in Pittsburgh following the All-Pro’s falling out with the franchise.

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell joined Steelers halfback James Conner for a workout in preparation for NFL training camps, which are scheduled to begin in July. The reunion between the Steel City stars, both past and present, was highlighted on Bell’s Twitter, with the pair undergoing a rigorous workout regimen in the blistering heat.

The two former teammates both underwent frustrating seasons with their respective teams last year. Conner’s second season as a full-time starter was mired with injuries. The young back missed six games and was largely ineffective when he did find the field. He ultimately rushed for a mere 464 yards and caught 34 balls for 251 yards through the air.

Bell had a unique experience during his first season with the Jets. After sitting out all of 2018 in Pittsburgh, Bell’s usage was largely diminished in the altered scenery. The former All-Pro averaged 3.2 yards per carry and only found the endzone four times, racking up just 1,250 yards from scrimmage.

The reunion of former backfield mates was more than just a simple workout to prepare for the upcoming season. Coming off equally difficult campaigns, Conner and Bell need to have a different approach in order to push last year’s debacle into the rearview mirror. The two obviously have some sort of relationship following Bell’s falling out with the Steelers, and pushing one another could certainly be the key for the two to regain consistent success.