New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams defended a number of players in his Thursday press conference. None more than Jamal Adams.

Gregg Williams has been with the New York Jets just one year, but he’s already become a fan favorite. His work turning a talent deficient, injury-riddled defense into a top-10 unit in the NFL has earned praise around the league. His work may get tougher in year two if he loses his best player.

The drama surrounding Jamal Adams has been a huge distraction this offseason. Thursday, Williams became the first Jets official to speak since Adams requested a trade, and he’s behind Adams.

Williams on Adams: "I got his back." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 25, 2020

Williams and Adams got close over the 2019 season and there’s a strong mutual respect between the two. If anything keeps Adams in New York, other than a new contract, it’s going to be his relationship with the controversial coach.

The DC was quick to defend a few Jets defenders on Thursday. C.J. Mosley was one of the team’s biggest disappointments in 2019. The four-time second-team All-Pro signed a huge contract in free agency and didn’t play a full game in 2019. According to Gregg Williams, that didn’t stop him from making an impact every week.

Gregg Williams on C.J. Mosley: "He may be the best I've ever been with in my life at NFL level (in that) he stayed active, energized & led this football team behind the scenes. He prepared like he was getting ready to play that week. CJ showed tremendous leadership in doing that" — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 25, 2020

He also lauded the toughness of Quinnen Williams. The young defensive tackle was hampered his rookie year by a high ankle sprain, which Gregg Williams says wasn’t talked about enough.

GW on Quinnen Williams: “People are going to see a big jump in his production and in his play” #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 25, 2020

GW said that Quinnen Williams dealt with a “severe” ankle sprain early in the year to fight back. Said that wasn’t talked about enough. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 25, 2020

Lastly, Williams talked about his plans for rookie third-rounder Jabari Zuniga. He gave the Florida product some lofty comparisons.

Gregg Williams says Jabari Zuniga fits the Justin Tuck/Brandon Graham mold in that he’s a legitimate left defensive end, but can slide inside to play defensive tackle in passing situations. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 25, 2020

Based on his remarks it seems clear that Zuniga will have a big role on the defense in his rookie year. It’s possible he’ll be the team’s starting defensive end in the Jets’ base 4-2-5 unit.