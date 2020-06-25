New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is improving his overall frame with his second season (hopefully) around the corner.

Daniel Jones wasn’t perfect last year, but how many rookie quarterbacks really are in the NFL? The New York Giants youngster put together impressive numbers — 3,027 passing yards and 24 touchdowns — but indeed experienced some missteps. His fumbling issues stood out the most, as he coughed up 18 balls and lost 11. Not to mention, he additionally missed a pair of games late in the year after suffering a high ankle sprain.

But the good thing about Jones is that he’s intelligent; he knows what he needs to improve on and is aware of the issues that need to be fixed. Thus, ahead of his sophomore campaign in the NFL, the 23-year-old is actually working on his overall frame.

“He will look more cut-up [this year],” quarterback training company QB Country employee and former Duke quarterback Anthony Boone, who’s worked with Jones this offseason, recently told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

“He’s done a good job of putting together a good physique,” he added. “At the end of the day, he wanted to get stronger and get a little more meat on his bones but still maintain being able to run and move around and being on the field the whole time. Not, ‘I’ve put on too much weight and I get short-winded now.’ His thing was to make sure he could stay mobile, agile, and be out on the field the whole time.”

Jones is entering a crucial season with an unusual offseason leading up to it. He and the team that drafted him back in 2019 have had to undergo meetings via a virtual setting, a task that’s tough in and of itself, but even more difficult with a mostly new coaching staff. Jones will work alongside a new head coach in Joe Judge, a new offensive coordinator in Jason Garrett, and a new quarterbacks coach in Jerry Schuplinski during the 2020 season.

The Giants did indeed take strides to build around their young quarterback the past couple months, an overall move they needed to make. Big Blue improved both the short-term and long-term statuses of the offensive line with the selections of tackle Andrew Thomas, tackle Matt Peart, and guard Shane Lemieux respectively in the first, third, and fifth rounds.

These acquisitions should go a long way in regards to Jones’ development. Last year, he took 38 sacks, which most certainly contributed to his turnover issues.