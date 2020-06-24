New York Giants head athletic trainer Ronnie Barnes is optimistic that the NFL will be able to have a season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barnes has been with the Giants organization since 1976 and remains one of the most respected trainers in professional sports. Last year, he was presented with the lifetime achievement award at the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation’s Johnnie L. Cochran Jr.’s Salute to Excellence Awards.

He and the Giants’ COVID-19 Task Force have been working hard to make the Quest Diagnostics Training Center accessible and safe for all employees. They have made several changes over the last few months to make the working environment as safe as possible.

“Coronavirus is a dangerous and often deadly virus. I believe through education and safeguards we can have a football season. It is a challenge since the spread of the virus is not over. The great people of New Jersey and New York have done an outstanding job of adhering to the protocols that the scientific and medical community outlined,” Barnes said.

Barnes began working on a plan to cope with the virus shortly after he came back from the NFL combine. Giants head coach Joe Judge trusts Barnes and the rest of the medical staff to keep the team’s facility a safe working environment.

“I’ve got the utmost confidence in Ronnie Barnes in all the decisions we make as a team,” Judge added. “He works hand in hand with us as coaches, he has the players’ interests at heart, and he’s been here through a long history of the organization and knows a lot of the progression of the years and how they piece together.”

The Giants are expected to report to training camp at the end of July, although a date has not been announced yet.