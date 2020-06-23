Season ticket holders for the New York Giants have been given a number of options ahead of the uncertain 2020 campaign.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still upon us, no upcoming event is really “set in stone” in our lives. NFL fans know this all too well, as the training camp and preseason periods are right around the corner despite the lingering uncertainty in regards to whether the season will occur in full.

The New York Giants organization is fully aware of not only this, but also the sheer possibility of fans not being able to attend games. With that said, the organization has provided season ticket holders with a number of options ahead of the 2020 campaign.

All of the season ticket holders will be allowed to take the 2020 season off, regardless of whether they’ve paid in full, partly, or not at all. If you decide to take this route, you will still possess your personal seat license (PSL). You’ll also be able to acquire the tickets for the following season.

There are additionally options for those who want to continue making payments for their season ticket packages as well. If you haven’t paid yet, you can begin the four-month payment plan on Aug. 14. If you’re currently in the four-month or sixth-month plan, the next installment will now occur on Aug. 14 instead of the prior date of July 1.

If you have already either paid in full or partly for 2020 season tickets and wish to take the year off, you’re given two options: either apply those payments to the 2021 season or receive a refund.

Hopefully, fans will be in the stadium at least when Week 1 of the regular season comes along, but that’s still very much up in the air. The Giants’ season-opening game is set to take place on Monday, Sept. 14 against the Steelers at MetLife Stadium.