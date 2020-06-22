Former wideout and Super Bowl 42 hero David Tyree is officially leaving his role with the New York Giants organization.

David Tyree’s six-year playing tenure with the New York Giants included much time as a reserve wideout, a Pro Bowl appearance due to stellar special teams play, and one memorable helmet catch that led to Big Blue snatching the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 42.

And even after his days in pads were over, Tyree still spent time with the organization. Starting in 2014, he worked as the Giants director of player development. It’s a role he held for a number of years, but sadly, all good things must come to an end.

As of recently, Tyree has left the ballclub in order to focus on a new venture — a Clean Juice shop that he’s opened in Morristown, New Jersey.

“I was honored to serve and impact the players for the past six years for the most iconic franchise in NFL history,” the former wideout told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I wish the Giants and Coach [Joe] Judge the best moving forward into the 2020 season. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to my personal and professional growth along the way. Once a Giant always a Giant.”

The 40-year-old has done a great deal of work for the organization over the years, and despite the fact that he only caught 54 balls in his career, it only took that one Super Bowl reception for Giants fans to remember his name.

As many know, it wasn’t too long after that catch when former Giants receiver Plaxico Burress reeled in the go-ahead touchdown pass thrown by a young Eli Manning with 35 seconds remaining. The clock then eventually ran out, giving the Giants their third Super Bowl title.

After that 2007 campaign, Tyree missed all of 2008 with a knee injury before joining the Ravens in 2009. In July 2010, he signed a one-day contract with the Giants in order to retire as a member of the team.