Antonio Cromartie took to Twitter to respond to some fan comments after his private conversation with the disgruntled All-Pro safety

Former New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie took to Twitter after his conversation with disgruntled All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. The comments left no speculation as to where Cromartie is siding in the battle between the franchise and its top player.

After weeks of passive-aggressive remarks regarding his contract extension, Adams publicly requested a trade this past Thursday, listing eight potential suitors that he would like to play for as he enters his prime. Cromartie, who played with the Jets for five years, let his followers know where he stood on the situation.

Cromartie responded to one user, saying, “Sh***ing on the @nyjets. I want the best for the organization. But when you hire a HC who doesn’t care.”

These types of comments by Cromartie aren’t new. The four-time Pro-Bowler criticized head coach Adam Gase back in February for his misuse of star running back Le’Veon Bell. Now, given the fumbling relationship between the organization and Adams, it seems as though Cromartie is on the side of the disgruntled defensive stud, opposing Gase once again.

When another user questioned Cromartie’s bending of the truth, the retired defensive back responded, “Because I know the Truth and Media doesn’t. And it’s not my place to say anything.”



Again, Cromartie expresses his support for Adams. He’s not just against the personnel’s handling of the contract dispute, but also dislikes how the media has portrayed Adams during this saga.