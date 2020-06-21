Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning trolls Tom Brady in a video inspired by the Netflix documentary, “Tiger King.”

Who says Eli Manning can’t take a few shots at the man he defeated in the Super Bowl multiple times?

On Sunday, the retired New York Giants quarterback, who called it quits in January after 16 seasons, posted a Twitter video meant to be a promotional clip for that night’s annual ESPY Awards. In the video, Tom Brady was described as someone who “destroyed Falcons, Rams, Panthers,” as actor J.K. Simmons, who was playing Joe Exotic’s actual former producer Rick Kirkham, noted the names of three teams Brady has defeated in the Super Bowl.

Simmons then went on to say, “There was only one person who was a real thorn in Brady’s side,” with Manning entering the frame in a doctored part of the video and saying Exotic’s infamous phrase, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

Simmons then said, “Eli Manning had his number, and Brady hated it” before the title for a fake documentary appeared — “Tampa King: Football, Florida, and Foolishness.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time one of the two legendary quarterbacks have taken jabs at each other via the popular social media platform. The following exchange was when Manning first joined Twitter in May.

Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway 😜 https://t.co/Wbun1VS2A0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2020

Hope your golf game is as polished as your Twitter game. Don’t hit it in the lumberyard. https://t.co/SaPL34P2T2 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

And then this upcoming tweet was upon Manning’s January retirement, with the longtime New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback poking fun at Eli’s pair of titles against him.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Eli and Brady haven’t faced off against one another in the regular season since the 2015 campaign. Being that it’s an AFC-NFC matchup that only occurs once every four years, the Giants and Pats didn’t play again until 2019, a game in which Daniel Jones was under center for Big Blue while Eli sat on the bench.

During that 2015 matchup, Eli completed 24 of his 44 pass attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-26 loss. Throughout his career, he was 3-2 in both regular and postseason games he started against New England.

Without Eli on the roster, the Giants will face Brady for the second consecutive season this year when they take on the Bucs in a Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium.