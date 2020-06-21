Sweeping the season series against the Philadelphia Eagles is just one of our bold predictions for the New York Giants this season.

We’re a little over a month away from what we all hope will be the start of training camp. With most of the sports world still shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all we can do is make predictions as to what will happen when sports resume.

There have been a ton of predictions and speculations about the New York Giants this season. Some feel Saquon Barkley can win MVP, while others believe the 2020 season will be another disastrous one for the Giants.

Everyone will be able to better assess the Giants once they’re on the field. But for right now, here are our four bold predictions for the Giants.

1. Saquon Barkley wins his first rushing title

This is a bold prediction not because of Barkley’s talent — he’s arguably the best running back in the game. This is a bold prediction due to the fact that the Giants offensive line has been a major weakness for years.

The addition of first-round pick Andrew Thomas will improve the line and help create running lanes for Barkley. With Jason Garrett now the offensive coordinator, he’ll stay committed to running the ball if Barkley and the line are being productive, which is something that didn’t always happen over the last two seasons.

As the focal point of the offense, Barkley should see a career-high in rushing attempts, which will make this bold prediction of him winning the rushing title a possibility.

2. The Giants sweep the Eagles

The last time the Giants defeated the Eagles was Nov. 6, 2016. They had their chances to end this losing streak to the Eagles in Weeks 14 and 17, but couldn’t make the plays down the stretch to come away with the victory.

On paper, it seems that the Giants have closed the gap between them and Philly based on this year’s draft class. The Eagles were also dealt a huge blow recently when they lost Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks to a torn Achilles.

The Giants are due to break their losing streak to the Eagles, and they’ll do so by sweeping the season series for the first time since 2007.

3. Evan Engram plays in all 16 games

Evan Engram is without question one of the most explosive tight ends in the league. His speed and athleticism make him a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

However, the biggest knock on Engram is that he’s yet to play a full 16 games in his three-year career, including missing the final seven games last year with a foot injury. Engram will break the notion that he’s injury-prone this year by playing in all 16 games.

4. Two defensive players will make the Pro Bowl

It’s been a long time since the defense has been a dominant unit. Over the last three seasons, they finished 31st, 24th, and 25th in total defense.

If the Giants are going to have success this season, they must rely heavily on their offense. But under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the Giants defense will be better than expected.

Graham’s aggressive scheme will bring out the best in his players and as a result, at least two Giants defenders will be voted to the Pro Bowl. The likely candidates to make the Pro Bowl are Dexter Lawrence, James Bradberry, and rookie Xavier McKinney.