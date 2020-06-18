Newly hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has plenty of compliments for his young quarterback ahead of training camp.

Everyone will earn their roster spot. Everyone will earn their depth chart spot.

That’s the type of mantra Joe Judge has brought to the table since his inaugural day as the New York Giants head coach. Nothing is guaranteed in life, especially when you introduce the gridiron to the equation.

Yet, there are at least a few guys who will absolutely be starters regardless of Judge’s way of thinking. Young players such as Dalvin Tomlinson, Saquon Barkley, and Daniel Jones are certainly in that group, and this week, the newly hired head coach took the time to provide compliments for the latter-most individual.

“After spending a length of time with him there’s a lot you find out about [Daniel],” Judge told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “There’s a lot more to his personality that maybe you see through an interview. There’s a lot of substance to the guy. There’s a lot of leadership to the guy. And there’s a lot of competitiveness to the guy.

“And those are things that are tough to find and you have to have within a quarterback. I love the fact he’s one of the guys, whether it’s sit in my office or call me on the phone, he’ll tell you the thing that’s tough to say. He’ll give you the feedback you need. He’ll have a good open conversation with you.”

Judge didn’t say too much about his young quarterback when he initially earned the job. When reflecting on that, he stated, “the reason I couldn’t evaluate this guy in the public is I didn’t know him early on.” Nonetheless, it seems this virtual offseason has done a whole lot for the quarterback-coach connection. One can only imagine how much it will flourish once everyone comes together for on-field activities.

The compliments and praise aren’t overly common where Judge spent the previous eight seasons. New England isn’t that kind of organization, giving off an “okay we won…on to the next one” type of vibe when victories come along.

Regardless, Judge is a fan of the guy who’ll be taking snaps for his ballclub, playing a role in a crucial relationship that’s seemingly in a beneficial place.