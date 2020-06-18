After playing for both in New England, Rob Ninkovich believes the New York Giants are in good hands with Joe Judge and Patrick Graham.

With a coaching staff overhaul taking place, the New York Giants opted to secure two former Patriots staff members for the upcoming season. Joe Judge is taking his first crack at becoming a head coach while Patrick Graham is taking over as defensive coordinator. Former Patriot Rob Ninkovich praised the two in a recent segment on the “Giants Huddle Podcast.”

“Coach Graham and Joe Judge are going to hold guys accountable, which is very much so needed in the NFL,” Ninkovich said. “You have to be expected to play at a high-level week in and week out.”

Ninkovich played the final eight seasons of his career in Foxborough, where he spent time under special teams assistant Judge and linebacker aficionado Graham. Considering the fact that the Patriots are the gold standard of the NFL, this endorsement bodes well for the Giants.

Per Ninkovich, the two will hold their players accountable, while also exuding a tireless work ethic. “Those guys, they’re not going to leave any stone unturned when it comes to preparation,” Ninkovich said.

After working under legendary coach Bill Belichick, many expect Judge to bring a similar hard-nosed mentality to New York. The Giants have been in need of a backbone for some time, and these two Patriots alumnae may be exactly what the franchise has been lacking.

A complete culture change might be necessary to turn around the fortunes of the franchise after a string of disappointing seasons.