New York Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson has picked up a new instrument while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the New York Giants put together a “Day In The Life” video featuring none other than defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. Arguably one of the top players on the defensive side of the ball for Big Blue, Tomlinson gave viewers a tour of the home gym he’s had to utilize during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also portrayed some of his own personal workouts.

Tomlinson then proceeded to show off his gaming setup, sneaker collection, WWE belt from WrestleMania, and additionally, a ukulele, an instrument he’s actually been trying to learn while in quarantine.

“I got a ukulele, this is one of the things I’ve been trying to pick up in quarantine,” he said. “So, one day you’ll probably hear me play that. No time soon though, I got a lot to work on.”

Of course, Tomlinson is busy preparing for his fourth year in the NFL. But hopefully, he’ll gain the confidence to break out the ukulele in a public setting at some point.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout underwent a very productive campaign in 2019, ultimately racking up 49 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He played and started in all 16 games, a feat he’s accomplished in each of the three seasons he’s been in the NFL thus far.

Tomlinson was part of a defense that finished with 113.3 rushing yards allowed per game last year. It’s a mark that put the Giants at 20th in the league in those regards.