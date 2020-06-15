Legendary New York Giants guard Chris Snee is looking forward to Marc Colombo improving this offensive line in 2020 and beyond.

Many fans are extremely aware that the New York Giants have sported a below-average offensive line for much of the last few years. And how could you not be? Having respectively allowed 47 and 43 sacks in 2018 and 2019, it’s clear the team’s group of “hog mollies” is a big reason why the offense has underperformed in recent campaigns.

But Big Blue is certainly focusing on that department’s ultimate improvement. The Giants took it upon themselves to use their first-round draft choice on offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and hire a new offensive line coach in Marc Colombo. And recently, a legendary Giants guard revealed his fascination over the latter acquisition.

“The fact [Colombo has] played at a high level and guys, once they hear his message and how he delivers it, I think they’ll buy in right away and they’ll respect that,” former Giant Chris Snee said to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

“That respect will happen right away. He’ll demand that respect and he’ll get it. I do expect this group to get much better. There’s so many coaches and so many guys trying to change the way the game is played, as far as the offensive line goes. But to me, you can’t replace physicality, that requirement. That will be demanded by Marc and he’ll get it.”

Colombo played in the NFL from 2002-11 before joining the Cowboys coaching staff for the 2016 season.

Familiarity is crucial in this league, and the 41-year-old coach will certainly be in-tune with the team’s offense. Both Colombo and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett came over this offseason from Dallas, an organization that possessed both a solid offensive line and dominant overall offensive unit in 2019. The Cowboys finished atop the league in total yards per game and employed the second-best O-line in terms of sacks allowed.

There are still line-related issues though despite the Giants’ efforts to improve in the blocking department. The struggling Nate Solder will likely remain at left tackle and the concrete answer at center is still nonexistent.

But that doesn’t mean excuses deserve to be made. New York needs to keep Daniel Jones upright and fans won’t accept any more of the struggles in that area.