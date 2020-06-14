Former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci believes New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley could win the MVP this upcoming season.

It was disappointing to witness what Saquon Barkley had to go through last season. Having suffered an ankle injury that slowed him down for much of the year, the New York Giants running back was nowhere near the type of player he was during his 2018 rookie campaign.

But ahead of the 2020 season, football fans all throughout are confident Barkley will be able to remain healthy and portray his superstar ability once again, with a former NFL head coach and current sportscaster actually taking it a step further.

“Six running backs have made MVP in the last 25 years, but they did something special like rush for 2,000 yards or break the rushing record like LaDainian Tomlinson did with 28 rushing touchdowns,” Steve Mariucci said during an appearance on NFL Total Access. “But Saquon is versatile. He had 91 receptions and a bunch of yards rushing as a rookie. He’s going to go over 2,000 yards again. He’s got a chance [to win MVP]. If that team can get better and have a winning season, Saquon Barkley [will win it].”

Some actually believed Barkley would potentially have a chance at the MVP heading into last season. Of course, that was before the Week 3 high ankle sprain that sidelined him for a trio of matchups.

During that phenomenal rookie year, Barkley led the league with 2,028 scrimmage yards and additionally notched 15 total touchdowns (11 rushing, four receiving). His efforts earned him the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award along with his inaugural Pro Bowl nod.